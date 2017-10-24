Thune: Tax Reform Will Increase Economic Opportunities for Middle-Income Americans

“Thriving businesses create jobs. They provide opportunities. And they increase wages and invest in their workers.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed how the GOP’s plan to reform the business side of the tax code will increase Americans’ pay and give them access to the kind of jobs, wages, and opportunities that will set them up for a secure future.

To learn more about Thune’s work on tax reform, please visit the tax reform section on www.thune.senate.gov.

