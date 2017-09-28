Thune: Tax Reform Will Provide Relief to the Middle Class

“Our tax reform plan will ensure that these families are no longer left behind.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) discussed the tax reform framework that was released this week by the Senate Finance Committee, of which Thune is a member, the House Ways and Means Committee, and the Trump administration. The framework supports Republicans’ five principles that should guide pro-growth, comprehensive tax reform, which include: providing tax relief to the middle class; increasing wages, jobs, and economic growth; keeping good-paying jobs in the Unites States; increasing American competitiveness in the global economy; and simplifying the tax code.

To learn more about Thune’s work on tax reform, please visit the tax reform section on www.thune.senate.gov.

Facebook Twitter