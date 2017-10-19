Thune: The Death Tax Looms Over South Dakota’s Farmers and Ranchers
“Many of the farmers and ranchers in my state know that without careful and costly planning, the federal government will come around after their death demanding a staggering 40 percent of their estate, and their children won’t have the money to pay without risking the farm or ranch.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) this week discussed an important objective of the Senate Republicans’ pro-growth, comprehensive tax reform legislation: repealing the death tax. Thune explained that South Dakota farmers and ranchers spend tens of thousands of dollars each year to avoid the death tax and preserve their family farms for generations to come – wasted resources that could be used to reinvest back into the business, create new jobs, and increase wages. If these owners don’t plan accordingly and take costly steps to avoid being hit by the death tax, their family might have no choice but to sell off land to pay the government – which means losing income-generating property or the entire family-run farm or ranch.
In January 2017, Thune introduced the Death Tax Repeal Act, which can be found here. To learn more about Thune’s work on tax reform, please visit the tax reform section on www.thune.senate.gov.
“A staggering 40% of their estate.”
I think he meant 0% up to the first $5.5 million for individuals and up to the first $11 million for couples. The truth doesn’t sound quite as dramatic as “a staggering 40% of their estate” but facts are stubborn things.
Just how much longer are John and Kristi going to kick this dead horse’s head, when it comes to estate taxes, I must ask? Because the dead horse is the only genuine “Death” in this phony estate tax debate.
I noticed that they have a new angle though. Now they are complaining about the fees the wealthy pay through trust fund administration costs (Thanks to South Dakota’s “Trus-Fund Baby” opportunities), in order, to hide from the federal estate tax. But those costs are merely a meager part of the capitalizing interest that the wealthy make off their capital wealth each year…. Oh boy, how tough for them it must be… 😉
The average cost of non-irrigated crop land is $2,444/acre. Which means any farming operation, on average, with more than 4,500 acres surpasses that 11-million mark. That’s not including cattle, equipment, buildings, homes, and everything else that goes along with agriculture. Believe it or not, it doesn’t take all that much for a family farm to be worth more than 11 million.
Always fighting for the working class, huh, EC? Or do you call us the working poor; it’s getting harder to keep up with the Leftist word games.
It’s always nice to see liberals demanding that other people’s money should go to the government. The covetousness nature of liberalism is on display for all to see.
That might make sense for most industries but their isn’t an industry much like farming where all risk is placed on the shoulders of taxpayers and all profit is hidden within equipment and land purchases to avoid taxes. We support them in both good and bad years with more taxpayer dollars than we ever would get back through estate taxes….not to mention there are only a handful in SD that it actually applies to. Political posturing that will benefit way less than the richest 1%. It’s apparent where Thune and his minions loyalties sit.
I think Thune is nicely asking Rounds to stop saving Obamacare and opposing repeal of the death tax.
Kristi and John are right on this. Rounds is great but he’s getting out there on some things lately.
The dreaded death tax has become a speaking point without resolution. The delegation has been railing on this for years with no solutions, but give really super speeches.
Jesus I’m about ready to puke. When is Thune going to use his power to do something. Dusting off tires old press releases like this and his ridiculous (not to mention embarrassing) “get small” comment and finally his continued 100% support for Trump are enough to make me sick. Quit grandstanding, show some spine and start working with people. Get on board bipartisan stuff like the two year Obamacare fix and legislate. Yes, we know you hunt pheasants and go to sporting events back here in SD!! Enough already, get to work.