Thune: The Free World Stands With Ukraine

“The U.S. and other free nations must match the resolve of the Ukrainian people and respond with swift and severe consequences for Putin and his cronies.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the global consequences of Vladimir Putin’s unjustified war against Ukraine. Thune noted that while this is Ukraine’s fight, the United States and allies must provide weapons and humanitarian assistance as well as impose swift and severe sanctions against Russia.