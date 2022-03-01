Thune: The Free World Stands With Ukraine
“The U.S. and other free nations must match the resolve of the Ukrainian people and respond with swift and severe consequences for Putin and his cronies.”
Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the global consequences of Vladimir Putin’s unjustified war against Ukraine. Thune noted that while this is Ukraine’s fight, the United States and allies must provide weapons and humanitarian assistance as well as impose swift and severe sanctions against Russia.
6 thoughts on “Thune: The Free World Stands With Ukraine”
These European countries almost all of them need to focus on building their militaries. The USA should not be the world’s police or armed forces.
If you haven’t read the news lately, they are all sending weapons. We need to do our part to support the free world.
Trump isn’t part of the free world then?
Our puppet government, or the people of Ukraine?
Isn’t the Ukraine where the Bidens have their “investments”?
Isn’t the Ukraine a hub of human trafficking?
Isn’t NATO planning to foist WAR! upon Russia through Ukraine?
Didn’t our puppet government in Ukraine cut off the water supply to Crimea?
I have a lot of questions regarding your statements, which require some clarification.
Without an escalating WAR! in the region, those that ran our systems into the ground through poor leadership and selfish visions will be held accountable?
To WAR! John Thune wants WAR!
Good to see you support the Russians in this conflict. Autocrats unite!