Thune: The Right to Life Will Not Be Ignored

“I am saddened and disheartened that a major political party in this country has made depriving unborn human beings of their rights a defining cause, but the right to life will not be ignored.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), who has a 100 percent pro-life voting record in Congress, today discussed Speaker Pelosi’s and the White House’s refusal to answer if they believed that a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being. Thune also discussed the president’s budget and the pro-abortion measures that would direct taxpayer dollars to fund abortion providers in the United States and overseas.