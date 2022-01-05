I just caught up with @SenJohnThune. I said “you’re running again, right?”
Thune said: “we’ll see about that.”
He will announce by this Sunday. Announcement will be in South Dakota.
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2022
One thought on “Thune to announce intentions by Sunday”
You don’t come back home to announce your going back. Fingers crossed this doesn’t lead to Senator Dusty Johnson