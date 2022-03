Thune to Oppose Judge Jackson’s Nomination to the Supreme Court

“I can only vote to confirm a justice whom I believe will respect the separation of powers and the limited role of a justice and refuse to allow her personal opinions to influence her decisions on the bench.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor regarding Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.