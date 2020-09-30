Thune to Support Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Nomination to Serve on the Supreme Court

“Judge Barrett and I discussed her extensive experience and principled judicial philosophy, and it is going to be extremely difficult for anyone to argue she isn’t qualified.”

Thune and Judge Barrett during their meeting today.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett and announced he would support her nomination to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“After meeting with Judge Barrett, I am confident that she has what it takes to be a phenomenal Supreme Court justice,” said Thune. “Judge Barrett and I discussed her extensive experience and principled judicial philosophy, and it is going to be extremely difficult for anyone to argue she isn’t qualified. It is clear that she will be the kind of justice who respects the Constitution and will not legislate from the bench. Over the course of her distinguished career, she has demonstrated a strong commitment to interpreting the law as written and applying it faithfully and impartially. As I have said from the beginning of this process, one of the main reasons I ran for the Senate was for big moments like this one, and I look forward to voting for Judge Barrett to serve on our nation’s highest court.”