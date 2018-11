Thune Touts Strong Economy, Senate Republican Accomplishments

“Our goal for this Congress was simple: Make life better for the American people.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the long list of legislative accomplishments over the last two years. From tax reform to improving veteran care to addressing the opioid crisis, Senate Republicans have worked to make life better for the American people.

