Thune: U.S. Needs Strong Economy, National Defense to Compete with China

“If the Democrat leader is serious about improving our competitiveness with China, and not just funding progressive priorities, these are the kinds of things he should focus on for his bill.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke on the Senate floor about the threat that China poses to the United States and the importance of putting America in a position of strength to be able to counter China. Thune noted that we must strengthen our national security and economy to compete with China and ensure that any China initiative doesn’t become a vehicle for more spending on far-left policies.