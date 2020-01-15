Thune: USMCA Is One Step Closer to President’s Desk

“Here in the Senate, it’s advancing rapidly through the required committees, and I expect it to receive final Senate consideration in the next few days.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which arrived in the Senate after months of delay by House Democrats. Thune, a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, discussed the importance of this trade deal after the committee approved it by voice vote, bringing it one step closer to passage in the Senate. Thune is also a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee and Senate Finance Committee, which has primary jurisdiction over trade policy. The Finance Committeeapproved USMCA by a vote of 25-3 on January 7, 2020.