Thune: Virtual March for Life Attendees Will Be United in Spirit

“We have the truth on our side. The truth that every human being, no matter how old or how young, no matter their race or the color of their skin, no matter their religion or political persuasion, is created in the image and likeness of God and has infinite dignity and worth.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the upcoming virtual March for Life and expressed his gratitude for those who will join in this ‘march’ to stand up for innocent lives. He thanked them for their commitment to the pro-life movement and offered encouragement to continue fighting for justice for the unborn. Thune also discussed his willingness to work with Pete Buttigieg, nominee for Secretary of the Department of Transportation, and expressed his disappointment in Senate Democrats’ alleged attempts to push their liberal agenda in an additional COVID-19 relief package.