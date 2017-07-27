Thune Welcomes Additional Sanctions on Iran, Russia, North Korea

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement regarding passage of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (H.R. 3364), legislation that gives the Trump administration an essential tool for deterring threats from Iran and North Korea and expands current U.S. sanctions on Russia.“

The continued hostile behavior of Iran and North Korea must be met with action. By imposing tough sanctions on Iran for its continued support for terrorism, prohibited arms transfers, and ballistic missile testing, this legislation sends a powerful message that our nation stands firm against Iranian aggression. This legislation also shows North Korea that its unrelenting efforts to develop a nuclear missile that can threaten America and our allies, as well their continued human rights offenses, will not be tolerated.

“By expanding sanctions against the government of Russia, Congress is taking necessary action to check Russia’s continued aggression in Syria and occupation of Crimea, its brazen cyberattacks and interference in elections, and its alarming suppression of human rights. I look forward to the president signing this significant piece of bipartisan legislation.”

