Thune Welcomes Senate Passage of the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act

“Those who have served our country in the armed forces deserve a system that serves them.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement regarding passage of the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act (S. 1094), which would give the Department of Veterans Affairs secretary greater flexibility to terminate or demote agency employees based on performance, misconduct, or other issues related to employee accountability. It would also increase protections for whistleblowers, as well as expedite the placement of successful managers.

“Our veterans have made tremendous sacrifices for this nation. In return, they deserve the best of care. The Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act will provide needed accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs — a department that is too often mired in bureaucratic inefficiencies to the detriment of the men and women it serves.

“By protecting employees who are willing to call out bad behavior and enabling dismissal of poorly performing employees, this legislation provides much-needed and long-awaited reforms. Those who have served our country in the armed forces deserve a system that serves them. This legislation is a significant step in the right direction.”

