Tim Bjorkman 3rd Quarter FEC Report: $74.2k raised, 26.7K spent, A $50,000 loan, and $95K Cash on hand

The big thing in this report is the last page.

Bjorkman raised a respectable $74K in his first quarter, (spending $26.7K, claiming $95.7K cash on hand) but loaning your campaign $50,000 in in the first quarter of your efforts to reach those cash on hand numbers is a heck of a gamble against your retirement.

