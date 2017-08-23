Time for Senator Nelson to show the cards he claims he’s holding?

Throughout the past several months, State Senator Stace Nelson has been blasting state government and the committee he sits on, GOAC (Government Operations and Audit Committee) for not going after misdeeds that he believes is out there. In fact, Nelson has gone so far as to claim that there’s proof of criminal activity beyond what the Attorney General is prosecuting.
So, the heads of the GOAC committee have gone back to Nelson, and have asked him to show them and provide the proof – the evidence – to back his allegations:
You can find the document here.
We’ll see if Nelson plans to continue trying to play his hand… or if he ends up folding because he can’t back up his claims.
MISPRISION OF A FELONY—–Any person who, having knowledge, which is not privileged, of the commission of a felony, conceals the felony, or does not immediately disclose the felony, including the name of the perpetrator, if known, and all of the other relevant known facts, to the proper authorities, is guilty of misprision of a felony. Misprision of a felony is a Class 1 misdemeanor. There is no misprision of misdemeanors, petty offenses, or any violation of § 22-42-5.1.
KELO’s Angela Kennecke reported on this yesterday, focusing on former SD Office of Indian Education Director LuAnn Werdel’s January 10, 2011 e-mail acknowledging her ouster and accusing some of the SD GEAR UP leaders of unethical, and in one case, illegal conduct:
http://www.keloland.com/news/article/investigates/email-warns-dept-of-education-about-gear-up-grant-problems-in-2011
The actual e-mail is pictured on the page featuring the story.
To those interested in delving deeper, look at the agenda for next Tuesday’s GOAC meeting in Pierre and the hyperlinked PDF files containing GOAC questions and responses:
http://www.sdlegislature.gov/docs/Interim/2017/agendas/AGOA08292017.pdf
