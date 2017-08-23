Time for Senator Nelson to show the cards he claims he’s holding?

Throughout the past several months, State Senator Stace Nelson has been blasting state government and the committee he sits on, GOAC (Government Operations and Audit Committee) for not going after misdeeds that he believes is out there. In fact, Nelson has gone so far as to claim that there’s proof of criminal activity beyond what the Attorney General is prosecuting.

So, the heads of the GOAC committee have gone back to Nelson, and have asked him to show them and provide the proof – the evidence – to back his allegations:

You can find the document here.

We’ll see if Nelson plans to continue trying to play his hand… or if he ends up folding because he can’t back up his claims.

