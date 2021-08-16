If you’ve been following along, the Cory Countdown is over, and today is the day that the spouse of Dakota Free Press author Cory Heidelberger starts her job in another state – meaning that the Dakota Free Press will soon be changing its name to Nebraska Free Press.
3 thoughts on “Time’s up! The Cory Countdown is over…”
Na na na na……..na na na na …….hey hey hey…….good-bye!
Lol. I was thinking of posting that as well, but didn’t want to get too meme heavy.
He will not be missed by people with intelligence, morals, love for America, love for freedom, people that love their kids and want a good country for them, people that have blond hair, cat people, dog people, etc, etc.
If there is anyone who will miss him please let us know.