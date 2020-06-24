TJ Nelson moving from SF Mayor’s office to Redstone Law Firm as policy advisor

REDSTONE WELCOMES T.J. NELSON AS A POLICY ADVISOR

Redstone Law Firm is excited to announce that T.J. Nelson recently joined the firm’s Sioux Falls office as a Policy Advisor. Nelson will focus on government relations, public affairs, political consulting, and lobbying during the South Dakota Legislative Session.

Prior to joining Redstone, Nelson served as Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken’s Campaign Manager and Deputy Chief of Staff. While in the Mayor’s office, T.J.’s focus was communications, media relations, special projects, and policy initiatives at the local, state, and federal levels. Nelson has also worked in campaign and official office capacities for U.S. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds. His public relations and communications background includes focus areas in health care, human resources, transportation, railroads, and crisis communications.

Nelson is a native of Sioux Falls. He graduated from Augustana University in 2005 where he studied Government and International Affairs, Business Management, and Journalism. He and his wife, Katie, are parents to Henry and reside in Sioux Falls.

T.J. may be reached at 605.444.2812 or tj@redstonelawfirm.com.