Tobacco Tax/Tech School Ballot Measure Committee files Campaign Finance Report

The Mark Mickelson led ballot measure group “Tuition 4 Tech Students” has filed their end of year campaign finance report with the Secretary of State. And we have it for you here:

Tuition 4 Tech Students 2017 EOY Campaign Finance Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

What do we know? It appears that the funding for the ballot measure to date has come almost exclusively from Speaker Mickelson, and Denny Sanford/First Premier Bank.

Mickelson drew from campaign funds in his Leadership PAC, from campaign funds in his House Campaign account, and from business funds to contribute a bit over $25k to the effort, with another $25k coming from First Premier Bank.

No word on any opponents to the measure organizing as of yet.

The ballot measure’s purpose is to increase the Tobacco Tax with the proceeds going towards tech schools. The measure is awaiting approval for the ballot by the Secretary of State, and once it passes that hurdle, it will go to voters in the 2018 General Election.

