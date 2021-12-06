Today marks the last day the press at the Argus Leader will run. Soon, all printing of the Argus Leader, Aberdeen American News and Watertown Public Opinion will move to Des Moines.
The Argus Leader has a story today about the paper ending it’s print operations in South Dakota, where it, the Aberdeen American News, and the Watertown Public Opinion all moving their printing to Des Moines.
As I said back in November, Remind me again why it’s so important to have all those legals notices printed in those papers, when they’re moving production and jobs to Iowa?
If we are going to spend tax dollars on things required to be in print as part of the public record, seems to me that it would be a pretty easy addition to state law to require their publication in newspapers “printed in South Dakota” in support of South Dakota jobs.
11 thoughts on “Today last day Argus press running, 3 major state papers all moving print operations to Des Moines.”
Yep, time to allow local governments to post their notices online. Seems like the courts could have a good public website as well to post all those actions legally required to be published.
I got excited for a moment thinking the argus was ending completely!
I don’t know if it is the end of the Argus Leader, but it is the beginning of the end as we know it.
Agree with PP. The current rule functions as a de facto subsidy, one for which South Dakota workers and taxpayers deserve more in return. We can debate the quality of these publications’ journalism; some readers dig it more than others. But there’s no debating that we’d prefer keeping these jobs in state. I’d love to see the “subsidy” re-channeled to support locally owned, locally printed, locally focused papers covering SD news, sports, and community events. Weddings, obits, birth announcements, business openings. Maybe crossword & sudoku. No need for smug editorials and/or slanted national news. We already have the internet.
It happened here in Knoxville TN. Now our paper is printed elsewhere . There has been a marked decrease in local new coverage.
Whomever allows a Democract to hold office regardless on what level. SD Publicans allow no captives
Well, there’s no real alternative at the moment. To my knowledge, there’s no state-wide legal postings online site ready to go if the law is changed.
If there were only some South Dakotan with intimate knowledge managing a high-traffic site, who knew and was trusted by local government officials across the state, that has intimate knowledge of the minutia of rules of public notice, open government, administrative procedures, etc. and that was ready to start a company to fill the void.
hint, hint, Pat?
Yes, post them online so we can make the internet a utility and restore net neutrality. I’m sick of corporate America getting away with selling “unlimited internet” while throttling your usage. Republicans really did give the telecoms and media companies a golden egg while trying to scare people into thinking it was just slowing down innovation.