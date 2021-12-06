Today last day Argus press running, 3 major state papers all moving print operations to Des Moines.

Today marks the last day the press at the Argus Leader will run. Soon, all printing of the Argus Leader, Aberdeen American News and Watertown Public Opinion will move to Des Moines.

South Dakota’s largest newspaper @argusleader will soon be printed in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/I0leEbd7BO — Morgan Matzen (@bymorganmatzen) December 6, 2021

The Argus Leader has a story today about the paper ending it’s print operations in South Dakota, where it, the Aberdeen American News, and the Watertown Public Opinion all moving their printing to Des Moines.

As I said back in November, Remind me again why it’s so important to have all those legals notices printed in those papers, when they’re moving production and jobs to Iowa?

If we are going to spend tax dollars on things required to be in print as part of the public record, seems to me that it would be a pretty easy addition to state law to require their publication in newspapers “printed in South Dakota” in support of South Dakota jobs.