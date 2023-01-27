Today’s floor vote in the Senate to suspend the rules, and to suspend Senator Julie Frye Mueller

If you’ve been following the Julie Frye Mueller suspension today, I do have the floor vote from today’s Journal in case you wanted to see where your State Senator stood. (odds were more than 3-1 it was a vote to suspend), as 27 State Senators cast a ballot to suspend Frye Mueller for her actions while they investigate the matter:

That’s a lot of “yea” votes, as it was 27 – 6 against Frye Mueller. Excused were Foster & Wiik. While I don’t know where Foster was, I am informed that GOP Chair John Wiik’s son is a legislative page who took ill yesterday up at the Capital, and dad was stepping into help when this all went down. He did tell me that he would have been a “nay.”

What’s next? Early next week the senate will proceed with a Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion. Who will be on this panel? I’m guessing Dave Wheeler as one of the attorneys in the Senate – who is not in immediate caucus leadership – will be one of the main ones. Doubtful on Schoenbeck since Frye-Mueller is claiming this was orchestrated by him.

I think we’ll also see a panel that’s strongly diverse in terms of gender, since both the accused and the accuser are women. Duhamel, Hunhoff, Tobin, Davis, Castleberry are all possibilities, as are Larson or Foster, two of the Democrats. Probably not Nesiba after that whole pants thing a few years back.

Might also see some higher ups who have organizational experience. Breitling might have had the headache of dealing with HR issues between employees at Avera, as might Steve Kolbeck with his executive experience at XCel and on the PUC.

Lots of good options to choose from to make sure the rights of the employee are protected and she feels comfortable in that environment.

And we will see you next week!