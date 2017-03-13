Told you so. Secretary of State Shantel Krebs is running for Congress. Posted on March 13, 2017 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ As I noted last week… And the website I had teased is also up and running. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Related
lol- Shantel the farmer.
It’s a nice video. Check out the video, though, at 00:31. You can see the State Theater in the background with its old marquee. That marquee was changed last September, so it is fair to say that this candidacy has been in the making for sometime. One can only wonder if IM22 had not the passed, if Dusty would have jumped in so soon, and whether the short lived life of IM 22 will dictate the moment of one of the two Republicans candidates for congress over the other over time…
Oh, and the State Theater looked a lot better with the old marquee in my opinion. The new state of the art marquee gives it a “Back to the Future II” (2016 not 2015) look. I prefer the 1955 look, that is what historic restoration is suppose to be all about, I thought….
Good ad. What’s the next domino to fall?
Welcome to the race, Shantel. She is serving South Dakota and its people well as our Secretary of State. She cleaned up an office that was left in shambles after the previous Secretary of State. She has a tenacious work ethic and passion to serve with integrity that is evident to anyone paying attention to politics. I am excited for her enter the race for Congress.