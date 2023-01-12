Tom Brunner to run for State GOP Chair with Tamara Weis as his Vice Chair.. wow. (not in a good way)

From Twitter:

Tom Brunner has picked Tamera Weis to run as his vice-chair for the @sdgop race this coming weekend. Weis was formerly the Chair of the Turner County GOP. — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) January 12, 2023

Wow. Tom Brunner has as his running mate for the GOP Chair/Vice-chair race Tamera Weis? I believe she was just ousted as chair of the Turner County GOP group, and who kept trying to cut off Governor Kristi Noem at the microphone at their last Lincoln Day Dinner. (Or was it a “we the people” dinner, because I heard it wasn’t branded a Republican event.)

That’s not a positive leadership option for the GOP.