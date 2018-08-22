Tom Lawrence goes to work for Bjorkman

If you notice the prior story, the Bjorkman Campaign added Tom Lawrence to their payroll on May 30th. I know I (and others) were wondering if it was newspaper columnist Tom Lawrence, which apparently is correct:

Our popular Tuesday Viewpoints columnist Tom Lawrence will not appear in the American News for at least the next several months. His opinion column is on hiatus while he works for a political campaign in South Dakota. As a freelance writer — not an American News employee, but an independent contractor — Tom is free to do what he wants. His good journalism ethics and instincts led him to telling me about his new role, and the potential of the appearance of conflict that could arise.

Read that here.

I missed that blurb back in June, but now we know.

And here’s Tom on the job at the Dakotafest debate (Right hand side, in front of sleeping child). Seeing a lot more Dusty orange here than Bjorkman supporters:

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...