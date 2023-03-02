Tom Pischke discovers when you make the same idiotic demands, you get the same answer.

State Senator Tom Pischke is finding today that he’s been shot down again, this time going to the Attorney General and demanding that he prosecute his colleagues for doing their job. The same question he asked the Hughes County States Attorney.

And the response is, “The Attorney General respects and is bound by Supreme Court decisions. Therefore, this Office has, and must, reach the same legal decision as the Hughes County State’s Attorney did in leaving these reported matters to the discretion of the Legislature.”

Did anyone think that it was going to be a different answer?

In other words, Tom got thumbs down from the AG.