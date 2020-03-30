Tomorrow night – help light up Sioux Falls!

From Facebook, several people are hosting an event to show awareness for Coronavirus, and to help unite the Sioux Falls Community:

HELICOPTER, AERIAL PHOTOGRAPHER AND VIDEOGRAPHER WILL BE OVER THE SKIES OF SIOUX FALLS DURING THIS TIME!

SIOUX FALLS WILL FIND THE LIGHT DESPITE THE DARKNESS AND DISTANCE. IT’S OUR TIME TO SHINE! #ONESIOUXFALLS

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

1) PLEASE SPREAD THE WORD AND SHARE THIS POST. TAG OR MENTION 3 PEOPLE THAT HAVE BEEN IMPACTED BY THIS VIRUS.

2) Turn on your exterior lights, find your flashlights, grab your phones and let them shine brightly into the Sioux Falls sky for 15 minutes. The professional images (Robb Long Photography) and video (Collin McKenzie with STORYBUILT Media) will be captured by two of the best in the business. The purpose of this night is to show our appreciation for all healthcare workers throughout the nation who are on the front lines battling this virus, the patients fighting the virus, businesses who have to close their doors, individuals who have lost their jobs, and those that are struggling with mental health issues. Secondly, this is an opportunity for those citizens and businesses who are able to DONATE to two funds that have been established with the THE SIOUX FALLS COMMUNITY FOUNDATION:

ONE SIOUX FALLS FUND

The goal of the fund is to help residents in the Sioux Falls MSA (Minnehaha, Lincoln, McCook and Turner counties) avoid evictions if they are unable to work due to COVID-19. To learn more and give please visit:

https://www.sfacf.org/covid-19

CORONA HELP SIOUX FALLS FUND

A coalition of churches and community volunteers working to bring supplies and food to those in need during the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Any funds remaining after the initiative will be donated to Feeding South Dakota and The Community Outreach. To learn more and give please visit:

https://www.sfacf.org/corona

