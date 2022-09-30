Tonight’s debate – Kristi Noem owned Jamie Smith. Has Jamie Smith ever talked to a farmer?

The three candidates for Governor met tonight on Dakota News Now, and Kristi Noem took no prisoners, while Jamie Smith seems to have fumbled his one opportunity to sound gubernatorial.

Governor Noem was able to effectively discuss her record and make the case for her re-election, while continuing to define her opponent who seemed to have trouble even grasping some of the important issues. Smith tried to defend his liberal record, and uncouple himself from Joe Biden, but Kristi drove the point home at every opportunity. It was classic Kristi Noem, where she was poised and unflappable despite Smith trying to answer cogently, while coming at her with attacks that just didn’t work.

Big takeaways? Kristi was Kristi, solid as a rock, and as always continues to be one of the best in the state on the stump. She stayed on target, stuck to her message, and would not be drawn away from it. Tracey Quint reminded me of James Stockdale in his debate against Al Gore and Dan Quayle. She could have said “Who am I, why am I here.” In between saying “you know” in every sentence. She was happy to be on stage.

Jamie Smith had the most to lose, and while he tried to push his message out, and strike out at Governor Noem, it fell short. But then he came out with his answer on agriculture which was glaring in it’s…. well, in it’s ignorance about anything coming out of the ag community. They asked about what the candidates would do for farmers and ranchers, and one of the main things that Smith said he wanted to do for farmers was to talk to politicians in other states, and would go to the Western Governor’s Association.

Wait? what? Smith actually thinks that farmers care a fig about who he talks to at the Western Governors Association? No.

Despite his answer, I don’t think they care about it at all. That’s what politicians may claim they care about, but I don’t think that’s the case. Kristi quickly owned Smith, and underlined his complete ignorance on agriculture, when one of the first words out of her mouth in reference to ag was markets. She hit the nail on the head, in comparison to Smith swinging at imaginary flies. This one will come back to haunt him.

Otherwise, Kristi conducted herself with confidence in the remainder of the debate, while Smith remained spinning his wheels.

Definite win for Governor Noem, showing that there’s a reason she will be elected again on November 8.