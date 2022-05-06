Tony Venhuizen just had a big event in Sioux Falls..

@SoDakCampaigns

I didn’t receive this until just today (I’m always getting those things lost in the mail), but State Legislative Candidate Tony Venhuizen just had a HUGE fundraiser in Sioux Falls on the 4th.

Special guests were Governor Kristi Noem and former Governor Daugaard. And Congressman Dusty Johnson was one of the hosts.

2 thoughts on “Tony Venhuizen just had a big event in Sioux Falls..”

    1. You got that right. The way in which the SD party establishment has been closing ranks against certain grassroots forces, while justified in select cases, has been a shame overall and may come back to bite it.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.