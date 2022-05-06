I didn’t receive this until just today (I’m always getting those things lost in the mail), but State Legislative Candidate Tony Venhuizen just had a HUGE fundraiser in Sioux Falls on the 4th.
Special guests were Governor Kristi Noem and former Governor Daugaard. And Congressman Dusty Johnson was one of the hosts.
2 thoughts on “Tony Venhuizen just had a big event in Sioux Falls..”
Nothing says establishment more than Tony V
You got that right. The way in which the SD party establishment has been closing ranks against certain grassroots forces, while justified in select cases, has been a shame overall and may come back to bite it.