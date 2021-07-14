Had this image pop up on my facebook this morning advertising the Pennington County Lincoln Day dinner on September 11, accompanied by the following text:
“Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks… Come join us for the 9/11 – 20th anniversary at Pennington County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner.”
I’m not quite sure what to say about that.
Back during the 2002 campaign for Governor in South Dakota, when I was working on the Rounds campaign, I know we shut down all campaigning on 9/11. And reached out to advertising venues to make sure nothing ran on that day to the best of our ability.
As recently as the presidential campaigns in 2016 and again in 2020, I don’t believe the campaigns were active that day, and all the candidates, including President Donald Trump as well as his Democrat opponents suspended campaign activities to mark the anniversary of the event as a solemn occasion.
Now with the attack on our country 20 years past this year, 20 years after an attack that was directed at our fellow countrymen as well as our military, have we reached the point where it’s a picnicking occasion?
I’m not sure we ever have reached that with Pearl Harbor day, which resides in our nation’s collective memory as a day of infamy. Should 9/11 be similarly off limits?
What are your thoughts?
8 thoughts on “Too soon? Should campaign events be designed around 9/11 anniversary?”
And this is a little different. It’s not just a political event that happens to be on the anniversary. They are explicitly advertising it as being on the anniversary. I don’t know if that’s better or worse but it’s a little different.
Much of our society has lost a sense of respect, reverence and introspection.
I expect the Republican Party and its organizations to not reflect our worst attributes but our best.
The State Party should call them and tell them to cancel. If they go forward, Senators Thune, Governor Noem, Congressman Johnson, and all the state-wide candidates should not attend but instead attend events which better exemplify our best attributes.
There is a new Republican ethos that doesn’t fret about the optics.
I’m still contemplating how this applies to boycotting anything or anyone.
Just because you would disagree with them is no reason to cancel them (this is a sad thing that happened in our culture that should be rooted out).
I would wait until it’s settle whether it was islamic or zionists (according to Bill Cooper) before making a go of it.
Here’s the author of Behold a Pale Horse.
Go read for yourself:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milton_William_Cooper
I’d like to encourage everyone to read more.
John, I don’t care much about optics but substance.
To hold a partisan political event on the anniversary (20th no less) of the most deadly attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor is objectively divisive, irreverent, and disrespectful.
I find this more offensive than kneeling during the national anthem. BTW, I haven’t watched a major sport (including a single Twins pitch when I used to watch 125 games a year since they decided to allow kneeling). They go ahead with this and yet protest kneeling during the national anthem, I will discern they are collectively substantive hypocritical pieces of crap.
P.S. What is offensive is Colin, LeBron et. al. have the gall to expropriate the meaning of the national anthem for their personal priorities/agenda. The Pennington County GOP blatantly is expropriating this national day of mourning for their partisan priority/agenda.
Being offensive has consequences. I’d be appalled if any officeholder would be so disrespectful to those who died that day or veterans who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan Wars which are by-products of this attack.
Didn’t they have their Lincoln Day Dinner on September 11th last year too?
The attacks on September 11, 2001 were horrible, as thousands of lives were tragically ended.
For a while after those attacks we stopped being Republicans, Democrats, Librarians and Independents. We dropped the modifiers to ‘American’
We became Americans, united and resolute to bring those responsible to justice.
It is my guess, it is this spirit of being united that the event will focus on. It would also be a good time to honor our first responders, those that ran in when everyone was running out.