Top Political Stories of 2018- #10 The Great Implosion of Jolene Loetscher.

#10 The Great Implosion of Jolene Loetscher.

Liberal Democrat Jolene Loetscher finished in the top two in the race for Sioux Falls Mayor, defeating people who outspent her significantly. But between the election and the runoff, the campaign evolved from a campaign of possibility to one of unmitigated disaster.

As one reporter quipped, “She likely would have done better if she’d simply taken the final week off.”

Loetscher benefitted in the Mayoral contest as a result of being the person Sioux Falls Democrat community had coalesced around, largely rejecting fellow Democrat Kenny Anderson Jr., who ran a lackluster campaign. Republicans split the vote between several candidates including Jim Entenman, Greg Jamison, and Paul TenHaken.

Coming in second, Loetscher had an opportunity to try to capture the votes that had gone to the people dropping out of the race. Instead Loetscher started a scorched earth campaign against her opponent, trying to intimate that he was threatening to “hack” her campaign. The media reported on the allegations, but didn’t exactly buy her story. And in their skepticism, they began to look into it, and other tall tales of Loetscher’s told during the course of the campaign.

Loetscher’s credibility was shattered when the media started hitting her on releasing selected seconds of what she claimed was her evidence, and she found herself being accused of a “lack of transparency,” which was an issue many took with the predecessor in the office.

Claims of owning a leading bio-science company (when she actually operated a poop-scooping company) were debunked by the State Biotech association. Her claim of support for her plan for changes to the police department were lambasted as ‘misleading’ by the Sioux Falls Fraternal Order of Police. And Loetscher came out with a painful ‘last gasp’ presser right before the election where she claimed she wasn’t a victim, and “planned on winning.”

At this point Jonathan Ellis of the Argus Leader thought “she likely would have done better if she’d simply taken the final week off and taken a vacation somewhere. Instead, she suffered a historic defeat.” Jolene Loetscher could have been a future leader of the Democrat party, had she posted an honorable loss. Instead, she managed to find a way to become a political pariah.

But at least, it was entertaining to watch as it consumed the media this last April.

