Top Political Stories of 2018: #3 – Kristi Noem wins GOP Primary in race for Governor

The 2018 Republican Primary was as hard a fought political race as the state has ever seen, rivaling the harsh donnybrooks of yesteryear, such as the 1986 Abdnor/Janklow US Senate contest or the 2002 GOP Gubernatorial primary fight between Mark Barnett & Steve Kirby.

“Politics ain’t beanbag” is a saying dating back to 1895 when a writer used it as a quote from his fictional character commenting on the roughness of politics, in that bean-bags don’t hurt when they are thrown at people. The 2018 race definitely wasn’t not beanbag, and as we found, can get a bit tough at times.

The year started with 4 candidates in the primary, only two of whom – Kristi Noem and Marty Jackley – were viewed as serious candidates. Also running but failing to collect enough signatures to appear on the ballot were political outliers Lora Hubbel and Terry LaFleur.

Both Jackley and Noem were popular and well known to the GOP at large, Marty having served as Attorney General for many years, and Kristi Noem as the State’s Congresswoman. Both could (and did) raise tremendous amounts of money and garner supporters. But here’s where the differences between the candidates emerged a bit.

Jackley was a veteran of two lightly contested elections for constitutional office. Kristi had ran for office every two of the previous eight years, after winning the Congressional office from Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin. Noem’s first race was a bruising affair, and she had other races that were not to be taken for granted.

Because of Noem’s races, Jackley had to spend much of his efforts making up name ID, and while Kristi started out ahead, Jackley’s efforts predictably tightened up the race. The 2018 GOP Primary for Governor at times was very, very hard fought and could get a bit harsh, as both candidates sparred and dropped negative ads on each other.

And as the candidates were neck and neck approaching the final week of the election, the Noem campaign dropped an atomic weapon with a blitz of advertisements coinciding with former DCI Employee Laura Kaiser making media appearances regarding a $1.2 Million lawsuit she won against the state in December of 2017 in which she claimed discrimination and retaliation.

In the charged national environment of “Me Too” sexual harassment allegations which had captured the nation’s attention starting in late 2017, it was definitely not beanbag. It was more like dropping a nuclear weapon in the race. As a consequence, Jackley’s polling numbers – which had been even with Noem’s up until that point – utterly collapsed.

On election night, Noem came out of the Republican Primary election defeating Jackley 57% to 43%, closing the chapter on the opening battle in the race for Governor. And Noem began the work to finish the second part of the job – winning the fall election.

