Top Political Stories of 2018- #8 President Trump Visits South Dakota

#8 President Trump Visits South Dakota

With South Dakota’s status as a sparsely populated state, we don’t get a lot of presidential visits. It was a solitary visit from the previous inhabitant of the White House. So when President Trump visited our state this past September, it was and remains a big deal.

In addition to meeting with dignitaries, President Trump participated in a fundraiser in support of Kristi Noem’s campaign for Governor. The visit left no doubt of his support for Kristi Noem, and helped to energize the GOP base as the campaign moved into the fall.

