Top Political Stories of 2018- #9 Billie Sutton runs to the right but is undone by his record.

#9 Billie Sutton runs to the right but is undone by his record.

After years and years of continuous and unrelenting drought, Democrats believed in their heart of hearts that they had come upon their knight in shining armor.

Billie Sutton, the man Democrats believed could reverse the Democrat Party’s declining fortunes in South Dakota had everything that Democrats thought could propel them to the winner’s column. Billie was a former rodeo star, had a background in ranching, claimed conservative viewpoints on life and other issues, and seemed to resonate as an ‘everyman’ for small town South Dakotans in the mind of Democrats.

Given the focus that Kristi Noem necessarily had on her primary opponent in the many months preceding the fall campaign, Sutton was largely given a bye in the run up to the primary. And while Noem was tied up rebuilding a depleted war chest, Sutton enjoyed campaigning on a largely unchallenged basis.

Until he wasn’t.

The cracks started to appear when it was revealed that Sutton was enjoying the support of Planned Parenthood employees, and that his running mate was pro-choice. And as researchers dug, their excalibur to fatally pierce Sutton’s armor came in the form of a several year-old video where Sutton slathered praise over Bernie Sanders on camera, but qualified it with a statement that he was going to support Hillary because his wife told him to.

Other factors also contributed to his loss, but the biggest blow came from that video which played over, and over, and over. It was literally used in most every commercial against him. And the constant flack started to accrue hit points.

From there, it seemed as if the Sutton campaign was stymied, and seemed unwilling or unable to counter the mountain of evidence that he was as liberal as South Dakotans viewed his fellow comrades in the Democrat party.

The South Dakota Democrat machine that had proved formidable in elections of a bygone era seemed to have trouble understanding what GOTV stood for, much less implementing it. As South Dakota Democrats thought October might be their time of renaissance, they actually came down with a case of the black plague.

While Billie Sutton ran parts of a campaign which were well done, the cracks were quickly realized and exploited as Kristi Noem and the State Republican Party came together to literally rain misery upon the hapless Democrat candidate.

