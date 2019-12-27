Top Political Stories of 2019: #7 – Aaron McGowan and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad police call.

This story might not have hit the top 10, if it wasn’t so bad that it required the Governor’s intervention, and the Attorney General having to research whether the state would prevail if they were to have forcibly removed Aaron McGowan from office. But it did. And they had to. And it finally came down to the state’s public liability carrier and the County Commission to bring it to an end.

This summer there started to be rumors surrounding long-time Minnehaha County States Attorney Aaron McGowan and a call directing police to his house, and the rumors grew over time to the point that Jon Ellis and Joe Sneve from the Argus Leader took it upon themselves to suss out exactly what happened on July 13th. And the more that people dug, walls started to go up.

Police records of the call in question were held as confidential and would not be released, and these records preceded McGowan’s absence from his office. When he finally returned to work, and replied to the rumors, McGowan didn’t provide a response as much as an attack on the media investigating him. As I noted at the time, taxpayer dollars were being used to respond to *something* going on at an elected official’s private residence. And when people inquire, a brick wall of silence has been engaged.

Of course, McGowan used the Argus’ primary media competition KELO-tv to deliver his misty-eyed plea to Angela Kennecke that there was nothing nefarious going on, and he was suffering from knee related PTSD, fearing surgery.

About that time, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg requested a review into the police call to determine if policy and procedure were followed, which they apparently were. But as rumors persisted, Governor Kristi Noem stepped in, and requested the Attorney General go beyond the police call, and review everything that was going on with the State’s Attorney’s absence, his office, “intoxicating liquors”, and performing his duties.

And then it really hit the fan.

About a month later, the Attorney General provided his report to the Governor as compiled by the Division of Criminal Investigation. And there was a lot more going on than the mysterious police call that the story started with. The report included only those things that people would go on the record for – and just those items sounded like a mess, including McGowan being “a very absent boss,” and people bringing alcohol to McGowan’s house during working hours at his request. And an incident with a female coworker where McGowan invited himself to her house to drink as a condition of her taking leave, making her feel uncomfortable in the process.

McGowan fought back in the wake of the report, declaring in a press release that sounded more like a campaign piece that he was going to “KEEP WORKING FULL-STEAM AHEAD.” But by this time, his defenders seemed to become fewer and fewer, and no one was buying it at this point.

Ultimately, Governor Noem took a pass on attempting direct removal of McGowan because of the scarcity of case law providing direction in the matter, and a lack of direct evidence of any specific crime being committed. Lacking a criminal act, there was no ground to move forward. Noem took the best path available for her, declaring the report’s findings regarding McGowan’s actions “Unsettling,” but declaring “no ‘further action’ necessary.”

By this point, the stream of bad information that had broken loose from the walls put up continued to flow. And McGowan’s old friends Ellis and Sneve released another report in November that despite pleas of an overworked staff, McGowan hadn’t led a case since August 2017. Even his fellow Democrat County Commissioner Jeff Barth sounded as if he’d be happy to see him go at this point.

The death knells were loudly clanging on McGowan’s career in the State’s Attorney’s office by this time. And in Early December, an agenda was filed with the Minnehaha County Commission noting that McGowan was set to resign.

McGowan’s nemeses at the Argus soon followed up with another article pointing out that McGowan allegedly resigned “amid an investigation that he sexually harassed employees in his office,” and that there was “a second investigation by the South Dakota Public Assurance Alliance at the request of the county” which preceded his resignation.

McGowan settled up with the county with a $35,000 check in exchange for his resignation, bringing the months-long saga to an end.

A public schadenfreude that started with a simple police call to his house. A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad police call, as far as McGowan is concerned. As that call and two reporters who wouldn’t stop digging into the incident ended his public service.