Top Political Stories of 2019 – Honorable Mention: John Thune selected as US Senate Majority Whip

One of the big political happenings of 2019 was South Dakota’s senior US Senator John Thune assuming the second highest office in the US Senate, and being named Majority Whip on January 3, 2019. Thune had been the #3 person in the US Senate, but replaced John Cornwyn who served in the position for six years, until he was term limited out.

It’s a tremendously important position in the Republican Caucus, and could set Thune up to be Majority Leader, if the position held by Mitch McConnell opens up. And it has helped Thune be at the forefront of driving issues for South Dakota, such as his 5G and robocall legislation.

Why wasn’t the Thune move bigger news? Moving from #3 to #2 in the Senate Republican Caucus was not a tremendous leap for one of South Dakota’s favorite sons. And as he’s done ever since he was elected, Senator Thune puts his nose to the grindstone, and does his job, and is back in the state as often as possible. John Thune is the same John that South Dakotans have known for decades, so he certainly doesn’t wear the new position on his sleeve.

There’s been no putting on of airs by the Senator, even though his new office is a little nicer.

It’s as politically important an event as anything else that happened this year, and well worth recognizing!