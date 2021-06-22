Top Republicans form ballot committee to back ballot measure reform

State Senator Lee Schoenbeck and State Representative Job Hansen are in the news today, as they’ve apparently formed a ballot measure committee to support the notion that ballot measures that are going to cost taxpayers more than 10 million should be subject to a 3/5 vote – the same as any legislative measure would:

Sen. Lee Schoenbeck and Rep. Jon Hansen have formally filed with the Secretary of State a committee to financially back the passage of Constitutional Amendment C, a proposal to require three-fifths approval for ballot measures that would raise taxes or force state government to spend $10 million or more within five years.

Read it here.

Predictably, Rick Weiland, who makes money running ballot measures for out of state organizations in South Dakota was crying about the Republican’s efforts.