Transgender Bathroom Bill coming back to Pierre

From the Argus Leader, the Family Heritage Alliance has announced that they are championing a transgender bathroom bill for the 2017 legislative session, despite threats of a ballot measure:
The leader of a conservative state advocacy group Wednesday said he plans to bring another so-called transgender bathroom bill in 2017.
Dale Bartscher, executive director of the Family Heritage Alliance, said the conservative Christian group approved a draft of a bill last week that would bar transgender students from using the bathroom, locker room or shower room if it doesn’t match their biological gender at birth. The bill calls for schools to offer accommodations for “students with unique privacy needs, including transgender students.”
While details of the legislation, including which legislator would carry it, weren’t firm Wednesday, Bartscher said it was important to bring the debate back to the Legislature. He said he hopes it could be approved there sooner than at the ballot box, where voters could have a chance to weigh in on the issue in 2018.
“Quite frankly, we don’t want to see any initiated measure in 2018, we want to see the Legislature approve it and the governor sign it,” Bartscher told Argus Leader Media. “This issue is on the front burner for a lot of South Dakotans.”
This is coming at the same time as North Carolina is preparing to debate whether or not to repeal their own measure similar to what’s being proposed:
The legislature meets Wednesday to consider repeal of HB2, a state law requiring transgender people to use the public bathroom associated with the sex listed on their birth certificate. The law has prompted companies such as PayPal Holdings Inc. to cancel investments and sports leagues, including the N.C.-based Atlantic Coast Conference, to cancel tournament games that were scheduled to be held in the state.
The liberal Charlotte council voted 7-2 in an emergency session to a full repeal of the city ordinance the council passed in February that prompted the Republican-led legislature to then pass HB2 in March. The council had met Monday on the same issue, in hopes of adhering to the terms of a behind-the-scenes deal with Democratic Governor-elect Roy Cooper and the GOP-led legislature.
The unexpected moves by the Democrat-dominated Charlotte city council, and countermoves by the Republican-dominated state legislature, come on the heels of last week’s special legislative session reducing the power of the incoming Democratic governor.
The well of political goodwill in the state “is very poisoned,” said J. Michael Bitzer, a politics professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C. “It just seems like both sides are trying to make one another sweat as much as possible,” he said. North Carolina has had fierce partisan battles in the past, he said, but “this has taken it to a whole new level,” he added.
The word is on the street in South Dakota that there may be pressure being placed upon some of South Dakota’s larger communities via their convention bureaus and chambers of commerce from outside groups intimating that they would bypass South Dakota for national conventions and tournaments should such a measure pass.
Will that influence legislators in the 2017 legislative session? We shall see.
This is idiotic. If someone can’t look at the fallout in NC and make a reasonable decision to forego this legislation, then we’ve got larger problems. What’s the number this legislation actually impacts in SD? I’ve heard less than 20. So let’s jeopardize our tourism and convention business, do further harm to our revenue receipts so Dale Bartscher and Co. can claim relevancy in Pierre for two months a year.
This is year 6 of the culture wars in the SD legislature. In a way I hope they do pass this once and for all and see what the economic consequences are. It may be the final push that South Dakotans finally have had enough and there is a political backlash and it will show at the next election cycle. Gear Up? EB-5? What has happened at the state hospitals in Yankton, Redfield and now the Women’s Prison? Infrastructure and other REAL issues here in SD? Nope! Back to the culture wars and dog whistle politics.
Then again the economic consequences and South Dakota’s negative reputation domestically and abroad may not be that big of a deal.
The piss policeman, Dale Bartscher needs to focus on an anti-corruption bill.
Anybody who carries this goofy bill is goofy……what a waste of time.
This is disappointing. Let’s pay attention to who we are electing! We have a real crisis with prescription drug abuse, the rising costs of health care, fewer health insurance options in South Dakota, an a looming budget crisis. What are our priorities!!!
“The leader of a conservative state advocacy group Wednesday said he plans to bring another so-called transgender bathroom bill in 2017.”– How can this guy “bring a bill”? Who elected him?:
” Christian group approved a draft of a bill last week t”– So friggin what? Who elected this fanatic?
I wouldn’t touch that bill with ten rolls of toilet paper. What’s his reason for wasting the Legislator’s time. Whoever carries that bill should be locked in a toilet stall.
“bar transgender students from using the bathroom, locker room or shower room if it doesn’t match their biological gender at birth.”– These people are idiots—- the link shows some that would be using female facilities because they”match their biological gender at birth.”—-
This thing passes with flying colors.
Daugaard will veto again. Daugaard would do himself a favor to take this issue on and resolve it.
Much like an ethics commission though he will ignore it and put his head in the sand and we will get something crappy.
Legislature in a tough spot, especially if the person who said he is going to put it on the ballot again via IM process moves forward if the legislature doesn’t act
I wonder which ‘national’ organizations are threatening to hold their conventions someplace else.
Like SD will get any big national conventions.
Maybe NAMBLA.
They get NCAA Regional BB tournaments. What about all the big artists that perform at the Denny Sanford Center or Rushmore Plaza….
NCAA is the biggest. The Sioux Falls Sports Authority has applied to host roughly 20 NCAA events between 2018-2020, including regionals of the Division I men’s basketball tournament. 2 years ago they hosted the Division II Elite Eight. The NCAA has flat-out said that none of these events will come to SF if this law is on the books in SD.
Also, the Summit League Tournament that most does so well in SF and that SDSU and USD fans love to have close to home, will no longer be in SF.
I opposed the Federal government weighing in on this. Why is this a state issue? Isn’t this an issue for local schools to handle as they see fit?
The teacher pay issue demonstrated the unwillingness of school boards to take responsibility for anything. They want the legislature to take the heat for everything they do
No kidding…….another reason they are called rubberstamps.
Schools have always handled it. What is the real motive behind Bartscher.
If local schools would determine that one uses the facilities for the equipment they were born with, the ACLU would sue, and schools do not have the financial resources to defend the lawsuit. The state has to resolve this issue. If the Feds under Obama hadn’t mandated that transgender students be allowed to use the facilities of their choice, we wouldn’t be having this discussion, and it’s not just the bathrooms but the shower rooms and dressing rooms. Should be called the SHOWER ROOM bill.
Troy, it has to be a state solution to this issue. If one school district opts for transgendered to use their choice of facilities but another decides,use what you are equipped for, what do you do when those two schools have sport teams competing? Allow male athletes who might be getting done with wrestling practice to shower with the visiting girls basketball team?
Most kids shower when they get home. Name one case in SD where there is a lawsuit?
Troy, why does the state of South Dakota require all schools provide K-12 education. Why does is require all school provide education that follows the same standards? Why do we even have a state Board of Education? There are many issues that local control rules supreme and is vital to public education, but there are others that state standards are equally as important. When it comes to children being in the view of other children in stages of nakedness. South Dakota needs to have a simple state-standard that applies the same to all schools.
The state should not be weighing in on this……ok show me all the lawsuits where this has become a problem? I see no problem. Just talk to the thousands of kids in K-12. They will tell you not a problem. So you are going to let some guy that is doing this for possible fundraising purposes monopolize a large part of the session. Don’t fall for it Legislators.
This is a sad day in America if a State Legislature is actually meeting in special session so that boys who think they want to be girls can shower with the girls in the public school locker room (even though they have a penis). Look at the last election and who won and who lost !!! In nearly every contested race where someone ran out of contempt for the “bathroom bill” and alleged “taking away rights from transgendered” they lost big time !!! The public doesn’t want school kids mixed together in this way and the kids don’t want it either ! Why should the NBA or the ACC even care ? How many “transgendered” participate in competitive sports? I don’t give a rat’s butt what liberal group wants to boycott us. Why would we want those kind of “progressives” with those kinds of rotten morals in our state anyway ???
Chief,
” I don’t give a rat’s butt what liberal group wants to boycott us. Why would we want those kind of “progressives” with those kinds of rotten morals in our state anyway ???”
Lets put it to the test once and for all and see what the impact is. Pass the bill!
What does this have to do with Party. I will bet most Republicans would rather focus on real issues. Donald Trump wouldn’t waste his time on this. He doesn’t care what bathroom a transgender chooses to use in his hotels and businesses.
Show me the cases in SD where it’s a problem? Kids don’t even shower anymore. Just another waste of taxpayers money. Focus on real issues and stop being so scared of someone different. They are absolutely a zero threat.
I don’t care if it’s a problem yet or not, you close the barn door before the horse escapes, not after. Good legislation is pro-active, not re-active. It may not be a problem yet, but with all of you anything-goes liberals out there promoting perversion, and lack of moral absolutes, to pre-teens and teens it soon will be a problem.
Like this a new thing….I don’t think so. And maybe you shouldn’t be promoting this kind of stuff by make a big issue out of it. The media loves this kind of stuff.
The only thing I am promoting is fiscal conservative responsibility and common sense. We have enough private showers and bathrooms to suffice. If anybody wants privacy, it would be the transgender. Get over your phobia. Not an issue, so why are you making it one……The sky is falling, the sky is falling. Transgenders are harmless. It’s the heterosexuals you might want to watch out for. Kind of like gay guys. Don’t think we have to worry about them raping our daughters.
Tara, here is where you are wrong: the transgender position is they refuse private accommodations. They believe private showers, private changing rooms and private restrooms are discriminatory. They want full and unrestricted access without restrictions. If you care about protecting your children from the views of other children of the opposite biologic sex, than this IS a big issue. South Dakota should have one simple standard for all its K12 public schools.
To those that say “what’s the use – the governor will veto again,” I agree he likely will veto, but this time we have a much more conservative legislature that will or should be able to over-ride his veto. That’s the difference.
Apparently you don’t have any children, Tara.
One of the good things bringing this bill back after seeing the North Carolina boycott debacle unfold is that literally every single legislator will understand the potential ramifications if this bill is passed. Each legislator will have to weight for themselves which is more important: (1) protecting our children or (2) complying with the social demands of big business. For me and my children, I say don’t let the door hit big business in the butt on the way out of the state. I love to have San Francisco based Wells Fargo in South Dakota (as an example), but who the hell are they (as an example) to dictate social policy to South Dakotans? Let’s protect our children. There is no cost too high.
Anon you realize that this bill and the proposed ballot initiative is based on lies and misleading information right? You are getting “played”. Those poor parents who read the boys showering with girls claims are getting “played”. It is simply not what is actually happening. Good way to keep your focus off of other real issues that face our state and good for fundraising. It is not reality though and never was.
The students’ right to privacy is the over-riding issue here. Provide a bathroom that is gender neutral next to the boys and girls bathroom. Solves the problem without all the fuss, but of course that is not what the groups pushing for mixing genders in bathrooms want. They want an “issue” when one could be easily avoided and easily handled by local levels. As far as our state being blackmailed by economic interests, this is the threat used whenever the left doesn’t get what they want. I for one am tired of it.
This is a common-sense bill, and no legislator should let out-of-state groups intimidate him/her from doing what is right. Besides, the potential loss of money should not be a concern. There are more important things than money. Dale Bartscher and the other people at the Family Heritage Alliance (FHA) deserve our thanks for protecting our families, especially our children.
Chad would you and Dale be happy to accept any financial losses our state incurs from passing this bill?