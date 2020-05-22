Trolling Tom Pischke.. better not spend that yet.

Not sure if someone was trolling Tom Pischke or myself.. but Tom probably should not spend that just yet.

Funny. Aside from the fact if I had sent it, it would be postmarked Brookings. And, I didn’t send it. Which would actually make it a donation from an unknown source.

12-27-11. Required information about contributors–Contributions from unknown source to be donated to charitable entity–Violation as misdemeanor. No person, entity, candidate, or political committee may give or accept a contribution unless the name, mailing address, city and state of the contributor is made known to the person, entity, candidate, or political committee receiving the contribution. In addition to any other information to be made known under this section, the name of the custodial parent or parents of an unemancipated minor who makes a contribution shall be made known. Any contribution, money, or other thing of value received by a candidate or political committee from an unknown source shall be donated to a nonprofit charitable entity. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor.

I probably need to make the “not me” notice official on that.

(Update)

(Another update.) I posted it to his facebook page, so he had early notice of this. Somehow, it appears that it was ‘accidentally’ deleted, and I was blocked. (Where’s Jeff Church when you need him?)

In case Tom didn’t see it before he accidentally deleted that note and blocked me….