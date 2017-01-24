Trump Actions Show Commitment to Energy Independence, Says Noem

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

Trump Actions Show Commitment to Energy Independence, Says Noem

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after President Trump directed the federal government to move forward on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines: 

“The United States must look at every opportunity to increase energy independence, if we’re going to expand economic freedom and create a more secure nation. President Trump’s actions showcase his commitment to energy independence and I look forward to working with him as we move our country closer to a made-in-America energy supply.” 

In 2015, Rep. Noem joined the House in passing H.R.3, the Keystone XL Pipeline Act, which would have authorized the long-awaited pipeline’s construction and operation.  The legislation was passed by the Senate as well, but vetoed by President Obama. 

###

One thought on “Trump Actions Show Commitment to Energy Independence, Says Noem

  1. Emoluments Clause

    What? The Keystone Pipeline has nothing to do with American energy independence.

    This pipeline is nothing but a conduit through American sovereign territory to facilitate the transfer of Canadian tar sands crude from Canada to China via the Keystone Pipeline.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.