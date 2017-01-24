Trump Actions Show Commitment to Energy Independence, Says Noem

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today issued the following statement after President Trump directed the federal government to move forward on the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines:

“The United States must look at every opportunity to increase energy independence, if we’re going to expand economic freedom and create a more secure nation. President Trump’s actions showcase his commitment to energy independence and I look forward to working with him as we move our country closer to a made-in-America energy supply.”

In 2015, Rep. Noem joined the House in passing H.R.3, the Keystone XL Pipeline Act, which would have authorized the long-awaited pipeline’s construction and operation. The legislation was passed by the Senate as well, but vetoed by President Obama.

###

