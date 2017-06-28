Trump Administration Right to Propose Repeal of Obama-era WOTUS Rules, says Noem

Washington, D.C. – Rep. Kristi Noem today applauded the Trump administration for formally proposing a withdrawal of the controversial Obama-era Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule.

“Under the Obama-era WOTUS rules, treating your lawn for mosquitos, putting up a fence in your backyard, or spraying your crops could become federally regulated activities that carry substantial fines if violations occur – knowingly or unknowingly. The Trump administration is right to propose a repeal,” said Noem.

As finalized by the Obama administration, the WOTUS rule could greatly expand the federal government’s control over small and seasonal bodies of water throughout South Dakota and the country. Estimates show that if a landowner falls out of compliance, penalties could cost more than $30,000 per violation, per day.

In May 2015, Noem helped the U.S. House of Representatives pass the bipartisan H.R. 1732, the Regulatory Integrity Protection Act of 2015, which would send the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Army Corps of Engineers back to the drawing board on the WOTUS rule. Months later, a federal appellate court temporarily suspended the nationwide implementation of the WOTUS rule, a suspension that holds today.

In January 2016, Noem joined the House in passing legislation disapproving the rule. President Obama later vetoed the bill.

In February 2017, Noem joined more than 35 Members of Congress in a letter to President Trump, urging the administration to take action to repeal WOTUS.

###

Facebook Twitter