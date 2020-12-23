Trump hits at Thune on Twitter.. but clearly he doesn’t know South Dakota, as Governor Noem tweets her support of the Senator.

In case you didn’t read “the tweet” from the President tonight, aAbout a day after South Dakota’s senior US Senator John Thune came out with his honest assessment of the president’s chances at overturning the national election in the US Senate, the president lashed out at Thune, as he’s done with a few people who haven’t seen things his way:

Republicans in the Senate so quickly forget. Right now they would be down 8 seats without my backing them in the last Election. RINO John Thune, “Mitch’s boy”, should just let it play out. South Dakota doesn’t like weakness. He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

“The tweet” has started making waves on social media. And while Trump may say and do a lot of things on social media… I get the feeling that he doesn’t know South Dakota.

Because clearly he doesn’t know that John Thune has been active in South Dakota Republican politics a long time – long before Trump was figuring out whether he was a Republican or Democrat or Independent.

Another thing.. Republicans are pretty darned loyal to Senator Thune. As evidenced by Governor Kristi Noem’s tweet this evening:

.@johnthune is a friend of mine, and I will not be challenging him. I’m honored to be Governor of South Dakota and will ask the people to give me an opportunity to continue serving them as Governor in 2022. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 23, 2020

If someone is foolish enough to think they can challenge Senator Thune, it would not appear that they’ll have Governor Kristi Noem’s support. (And I have to say, good for Kristi to lay her cards on the table so quickly after Trump took a swing.)