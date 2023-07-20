If you were wondering why the State GOP had to shift their plans for a state dinner from this weekend to September, there’s a good reason. A change in schedule came about because they needed to adjust to get one of the biggest speakers that the Republican Party has to offer; former President Donald Trump.
Our Monumental Leaders Rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President @realDonaldTrump!
👉 Follow @SDGOP to find out how you can score tickets to our Monumental Leaders Rally! pic.twitter.com/dhbdAUuN0G
— South Dakota GOP (@SDGOP) July 19, 2023
Stay tuned for more coverage.. And I should also have the link where you can score tickets to the event!
23 thoughts on “Trump to headline State GOP Monumental Leaders Rally”
Well this should make the Goebbels-want-to-be Cory shortyberger happy. He was all concerned over at his national socialist propaganda blog that Mr. Powers hadn’t posted anything about this event (which only proves he reads this blog regularly).
yes they are all concerned about the Republican front-runner when their own Democrat front-runner is showing signs of terminal decline, is losing the ability to walk & talk, and the only players on their bench are an idiot anti-vaxxer promoted by Tucker Carlson and a vice president whose explanation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was an insult to the intelligence of small children.
That’s a deep bench as in doo-doo.
But ranting and raving about the Republican candidates is how they are going to distract the public from the mess they are in themselves.
And you are supporting a rapist and dictator wannabe who will wipe his butt with the constitution. Great work, Anne!
Got news for you pal, Joe Biden has someone wiping his butt with the constitution because he doesn’t have the ability to do it himself.
So edgy. Biden does it to help others. Trump does it to help himself. Do you really want a dictator?
Biden is incompetent and Trump is selfish and evil. They both need to go out to pasture.
Since I consider Trump to be beyond despicable and a also a serial lying criminal I will gladly pass on this event!
Rent free.
Doesn’t like the truth. How liberal of you.
Rent free.
No…punching bag…well deserved.
Meh. Cory doesn’t know diddley about the event, so he has to fill the void of ignorance with making up stupid.
What I can say without fear of speaking out of turn is that there has been a lot of work and moving parts that went in on this, and being privvy to a number of details sometimes means that I have to keep my powder dry for various reasons, even though others are slinging a lot of stuff that’s not necessarily accurate.
No one can deny that this was a very epic “get” by the SDGOP. Usually in SD they aren’t able to get more than a quick in-and-out by a presidential front runner (and/or) immediate past president, and that’s typically to benefit a candidate. Here, the SDGOP has him for a state party dinner, and associated fundraiser. In 35 years of being involved with the GOP, this might be the most prominent speaker they’ve ever had.
Huge (dare I sat Yuuge?) win for Senator Wiik.
One of the PHL IV personalities will be there to watch 45.
I still don’t think this means the “only Trumpers” will shut up about John Wiik hating Trump. I can’t believe some of the crap these people come up with. It’s almost as bad as saying Thune Rounds and Johnson want Biden over a Republican. The only Trumpers will say anything if they ever disagreed with Trump even once.
This makes no sense.
maybe he’s responding to the ‘move to south dakota’ campaign.
What do all of these top Trump appointees have in common?
Mattis, Spencer, Bolton, Kelly, Tillerson, Esper, Chao, Barr, Scaramucci and Manigault-Newman.
Anyone?
Trump for Prison 2024!
Very excited to have the great 45th, and soon to be 47th, President here in SD! President Trump loves our country and he works tirelessly to make it better for ALL Americans – even the mentally ill who still haven’t realized all the BS they did and said about him were LIES. It takes a special kind of stupid not to see through the treasonous actions of the uniparty attempt to overthrow a sitting President. Will Thune and the other DC light-weights whining, “I’m going to leave the R party” and “2020 was a free & fair election” be super mad? Brighter days ahead, America!
those of us who don’t prefer trump constantly note that trump himself cares not a whit about the republican party, except with regard to how he can use it for himself in various legal tangles, or to simply destroy others who don’t prefer him.
regardless of the hate and insults you heave at us for loathing trump, we all feel like at the end of the day we know who the real republicans are. we are very happy and comfortable waiting you all out.
Weeeel . . . lookee, lookee at this. Think R. Shawn and the rest of the Grumpy GOPers will apologize to the Chairman for their looney accusations about the date change now?
Naw, didn’t think so, either.
R. Shawn is busy stocking up his garage for his next MInnehaha GOP rummage sale.