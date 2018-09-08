Trump uses visit to blast Sutton for tax increase proposal

From the Argus Leader, President Trump used the occasion of his visit on behalf of Kristi Noem for Governor to blast her opponent Billie Sutton for supporting taxes:

Trump used his first time in South Dakota as a sitting president to speak at a closed-door campaign fundraiser for U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

He applauded her work on last year’s Republican tax cut bill and criticized Democratic candidate for governor, Billie Sutton, for proposing a $128 million increase to the state sales tax.

“These tax hikes, they’re not positives,” Trump said.