Twin GOP events on either end of the State, both featuring writers.

The SDGOP had well attended events on either end of the State last night; the Pennington County Lincoln Day Dinner in Rapid City and the Freedom Rally in Sioux Falls.

What just struck me is that both of these events were headlined with book authors.

Rapid City was headlined by Peggy Grande, personal assistant to Ronald Reagan, and author of “The President Will See You Now.” Sioux Falls’ freedom rally was headlined by David Horowitz, who has written a number of books.

Compare that to the Democrats, who closed the events of the day to the press to have an internal power struggle which culminated with hosting Congressman Keith Ellison, a Bernie Sanders supporter who talks about getting rid of the second amendment.

In the marketplace of ideas, it sounds like South Dakota Republicans had a resounding win over closed door Democrats last night.