Two more Democrats down after the final day of Candidate withdrawal. 13 Democrat candidates pull out from elections without firing a shot.

So much for “quantity” over quality. Looks like Dems lost two more candidates yesterday, coming close to their 2014 total of 14 fake candidates who threw in the towel before the race started.

Biennial placeholder and potty-mouthed Democrat Alanna Silvis handed Lee Schoenbeck the win in District 5 Senate, with Lee not having to knock on a single door.

District 28B candidate Lynn Frey withdrew, which would have left Sam Marty free and clear, except this year he has to merely dispatch a rare Libertarian candidate to claim victory again.

Unless something else pops up in the list from yesterday’s filings, Democrats have dropped 13 placeholder candidates:

Melissa Meidinger (D4 House – Withdrew 8/2/18)

Alanna Silvis (D5 Senate – Withdrawn 8/7/18)

Mark Guthmiler (D9 Senate – Withdrawn 8/6/18)

Hugh Grogan (D13 State Senate – Withdrawn 07/02/2018)

Joan Stamm (D8 House – Withdrawn 07/02/2018)

Mary Leary (D8 House – Withdrawn 07/16/2018)

Brian L Jorgensen (D21 House – Withdrawn 07/09/2018)

Philip Testerman (D23 House – Withdrawn 07/24/2018)

Lynn Frey (D28B House – Withdrew 8/7/18)

Hank Whitney (D30 House – Withdrawn 06/15/2018, replaced by Karen McGregor)

Angel Staley (D32 House – Withdrawn 06/15/2018, replaced by Bill Knight)

Ian Keegan (D33 House – Withdrawn 07/26/2018)

Barry Muxen (D35 Senate – Withdrawn 07/26/2018)

The question is how many Democrats are remaining on the ballot who have no intention on running.

I guess we’ll find out.

