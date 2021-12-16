Two of three US Senate candidates who won’t get on ballot at Hermosa meeting on 12/20

I think one of them escaped, so only two of the three US Senate candidates who won’t get on ballot are going to be at a Hermosa candidate meeting next week:
Republican US Senate Candidates Mark Mowry (accompanied by his hat) and Bruce Whalen will be giving people a chance to “be an informed voter and asking them questions in person.”
No word on where Patrick Schubert is that day.
Maybe one of the candidates should start driving a truck.
“Senator Bruce Whalen” is a historical proposition that would make international news and shine a positive light on South Dakota from many perspectives.
I think Bruce is strong where his opponents are strong; moral conviction, national defense, and putting America First.
There is not room for another candidate in the primary, but Thune’s people could probably fund another 100.