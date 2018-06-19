Unconfirmed: Chris Johnson defeats Ed Randazzo for D32 GOP House Candidate Seat Posted on June 18, 2018 by Pat Powers — 4 Comments ↓ This is unconfirmed, but I just heard word that District 32 Republican Chris Johnson has been selected over Ed Randazzo tonight for the District 32 GOP House Candidate seat. Stay tuned for more. FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Mr. Randazzo, like grudznick, is an internationally published author.
Mr. Randazzo, unlike grudznick, is a Howite of Gordantic proprotions.
Who is Chris Johnson?
Chris Johnson won 8-7.
Clock shop owner? If so, great choice!