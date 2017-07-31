Union County GOP Announces Union County Fair Straw Poll Results

The Union County Republicans proudly announce the results of the Union County Republican Straw Poll, conducted among attendees of the Union County Fair for who they preferred in the Republican primaries for Governor and Congress.

“We do realize the poll might not be entirely scientific,” Union County GOP Secretary Merle Pochop admitted. “We allowed any interested party who attended the fair to cast a ballot. This might include Republicans, Democrats, kids, and various 4-H contest entrants. We do admit that some Democrats may have inadvertently decided they wanted to find out more about voting for the Republican candidates, since state Democrats showed up a day late, set up a video at their fair booth with no personal exchanges.”

The Union County GOP Straw Poll results are as follows: CONGRESS:

SHANTEL KREBS 26%

DUSTY JOHNSON 74% GOVERNOR:

LORA HUBBEL 7%

MARTY JACKLEY 32%

TERRY LaFLEUR 0%

KRISTI NOEM 61% The Union County GOP also announced the winners of the drawings for the raffle. Debbie Pease won the Kristi Noem autographed cowboy hat, and Milt Ustad is the proud owner of a John Thune autographed basketball. The Union County GOP encourages all voters to participate in the process, and looks forward to everyone stopping by the booth again in 2018. Read the original facebook post here.

Facebook Twitter