Upcoming events from Jackley for Governor

From my e-mail box, here’s what’s coming up this week from the Jackley for Governor Campaign:
Marty Jackley will be available to the press at the following upcoming events.
Apr 3 Brookings Economic Development Round Table
Jackley will hold an economic development round table in Brookings at noon at the Research Park.
Apr 5 Miller Economic Development Roundtable
Jackley will hold an economic development round table discussion in Miller at noon.
Apr 5 Redfield Economic Development Round Table
Jackley will host his second economic development round table of the day in Redfield at 2:30 p.m.
Apr 5 Brown County Lincoln Day Dinner
Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Brown County Lincoln Day Dinner in Aberdeen at 5:00 p.m.
Apr 6 State Veterans Home Tour
Jackley will tour the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.
Apr 6 Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner
Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner at 5:00 p.m.
Apr 7 Custer County Lincoln Day Dinner
Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Custer County Lincoln Day Dinner at 5:00 p.m.
Jackley and Glodt and Bartscher are the best. Our state is in good hands with them. Look forward to them winning in June.