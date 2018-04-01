Upcoming events from Jackley for Governor

From my e-mail box, here’s what’s coming up this week from the Jackley for Governor Campaign:

Marty Jackley will be available to the press at the following upcoming events.

Apr 3 Brookings Economic Development Round Table

Jackley will hold an economic development round table in Brookings at noon at the Research Park.

Apr 5 Miller Economic Development Roundtable

Jackley will hold an economic development round table discussion in Miller at noon.

Apr 5 Redfield Economic Development Round Table

Jackley will host his second economic development round table of the day in Redfield at 2:30 p.m.

Apr 5 Brown County Lincoln Day Dinner

Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Brown County Lincoln Day Dinner in Aberdeen at 5:00 p.m.

Apr 6 State Veterans Home Tour

Jackley will tour the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

Apr 6 Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner

Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner at 5:00 p.m.

Apr 7 Custer County Lincoln Day Dinner

Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Custer County Lincoln Day Dinner at 5:00 p.m.

