Upcoming events from Jackley for Governor

Posted on by 1 Comment ↓

From my e-mail box, here’s what’s coming up this week from the Jackley for Governor Campaign:

Marty Jackley will be available to the press at the following upcoming events.

Apr 3   Brookings Economic Development Round Table
Jackley will hold an economic development round table in Brookings at noon at the Research Park.

Apr 5   Miller Economic Development Roundtable
Jackley will hold an economic development round table discussion in Miller at noon.

Apr 5   Redfield Economic Development Round Table
Jackley will host his second economic development round table of the day in Redfield at 2:30 p.m.

Apr 5   Brown County Lincoln Day Dinner
Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Brown County Lincoln Day Dinner in Aberdeen at 5:00 p.m.

Apr 6   State Veterans Home Tour
Jackley will tour the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs.

Apr 6   Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner
Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Fall River County Lincoln Day Dinner at 5:00 p.m.

Apr 7   Custer County Lincoln Day Dinner
Jackley will be a featured speaker at the Custer County Lincoln Day Dinner at 5:00 p.m.

One Reply to “Upcoming events from Jackley for Governor”

  1. Anonymous

    Jackley and Glodt and Bartscher are the best. Our state is in good hands with them. Look forward to them winning in June.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.