Democrat Bjorkman allegedly going to shun party, run for Congress as Indy (Or maybe not…)

Bob Mercer is reporting that retired Democrat Judge Tim Bjorkman is actually going to pull a Mike Huether, and shun the Democrat Party label in favor of being identified as an independent:

Retired circuit judge Tim Bjorkman is running as an independent for South Dakota’s seat in U.S. House of Representatives, per Nathan Peters. — Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) July 10, 2017

It’s pretty bad for Dems when officeholders such as Bjorkman look at what being a registered Democrat brings him…. and chooses to identify himself as something else.

UPDATE….. Or maybe not…

Aaron Matson, communication director for the South Dakota Democratic Party, said Tim Bjorkman is running as a Democrat for U.S. House. — Bob Mercer (@pierremercer) July 10, 2017

